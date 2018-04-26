FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 26, 2018 / 2:37 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Vale is curbing base metal production to boost returns, though the world’s biggest nickel producer hopes the area will one day represent a greater part of earnings, company executives said on Thursday.

A day after first quarter results showed a 36 percent slump in profit, CEO Fabio Schvartsman said that efforts to find a partner for the New Caledonia nickel mine continue and will hopefully bear fruit by the end of the year.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.