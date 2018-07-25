FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Brazil's Vale misses second-quarter earnings forecast after currency hit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA, the world’s largest iron ore producer, posted a much weaker than expected rise in second-quarter net income on Wednesday as the company took a big hit from a 16 percent drop in the Brazilian real.

The miner said profit in the second quarter rose to 306 million reais ($82.96 million) from 60 million reais in the same period a year earlier. However, the figure was well below the 5.112 billion reais in profit notched in the first three months of 2018.

In U.S. dollar terms, Vale’s net profit rose to $76 million, far short of the Reuters consensus estimate $1.265 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, rose to 14.2 billion reais, above the 8.834 billion reais last year.

Results were helped by iron ore and pellet production that reached a record for an April-to-June period, using a vast rail network to get around the effects of a trucker strike that rattled the country’s economy in May.

But the company said a 16 percent depreciation in the real currency hit net profit to the tune of 7.3 billion reais.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; editing by Diane Craft

