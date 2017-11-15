FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vale CEO Schvartsman cuts investments in low-return segments
Sections
Featured
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Special Report
Venezuela
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 15, 2017 / 7:40 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Vale CEO Schvartsman cuts investments in low-return segments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Vale SA will halt new investments in low-return segments like its nickel business, the company’s chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

The logo of Vale SA is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 7, 2017. Picture taken August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Fabio Schvarstman told investors in a conference in New York on Wednesday that he expects nickel prices to recover over the medium term, as demand for the metal rises thanks to demand from battery producers. Schvartsman said he expects Vale’s share discount to its peers to shrink in the coming months, as the company migrates to a single class of stock.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.