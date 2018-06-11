FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
June 11, 2018 / 2:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Construction at Vale's Canada mine to start this summer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The construction of Vale SA’s (VALE3.SA) Voisey’s Bay underground mine will start this summer, Dwight Ball, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian mining company Vale S.A. logo and trading symbol are displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Vale in 2015 had approved the construction of an underground mine at Voisey’s Bay, but the Brazilian miner slowed development last year on weak nickel prices and a company-wide assets review.

The underground mine will extend the operating life of Voisey's Bay by at least 15 years and Vale will invest about C$2 billion ($1.54 billion), Ball said. (bit.ly/2JG4SJH)

    Reuters had reported earlier this year that Vale was seeking to sell un-mined cobalt worth hundreds of millions of dollars to investors from its Voisey's Bay nickel mine. (reut.rs/2JMmK5E)

    Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.