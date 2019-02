A federal police officer takes picture of the collapsed Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Brazil February 1, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA has evacuated around 500 people from a dam area in the Gongo Soco mine in the state of Minas Gerais as a preventive measure, the mining company said in a statement on Friday.

The evacuation follows a mandate from the Brazilian mining agency and comes after consultancy firm Walm denied the issuance of a stability statement for the dam.