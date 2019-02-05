Brazil court frees Vale and Tuv Sud employees in dam burst case

A view of the aftermath from a failed iron ore tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice (STJ) has freed five Vale SA and Tuv Sud employees that had been arrested after the burst of a dam in Brumadinho that killed more than 100 people and left more than 200 others unaccounted for.

The ruling overturned a lower court decision and set free executives Andre Yassuda, Makoto Namba, Rodrigo Artur Gomes de Melo, Ricardo de Oliveira and Cesar Augusto Paulino Grandchamp, stating that there was no reason for them to be held, the STJ press office said.