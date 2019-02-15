Brazil police serving 14 search and eight arrest warrants related to Vale dam disaster

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian police are serving 14 search and eight arrest warrants related to a criminal investigation into the causes of a deadly dam disaster in the town of Brumadinho, Minas Gerais state prosecutors said in a statement on Friday.

The arrest and search warrants target employees of miner Vale, operator of the tailings dam that collapsed last month, as well as employees of German auditing firm TUV SUD. Authorities in the state of Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro are involved in the operation, the state prosecutors said.