Members of a rescue team react upon returning from the mission, after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Two engineers, who worked on behalf of Brazilian miner Vale at its burst tailings dam, have been arrested, according to Sao Paulo state prosecutors.

According to a source with knowledge of the arrest orders, the two engineers were responsible for signing off on the safety of the dam, which burst last week, killing at least 65 people, with another 279 still missing.