Brazilian state allows Vale to resume operations at Brucutu mine: statement

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Minas Gerais state government said on Thursday it has issued a certificate allowing mining company Vale SA to resume operations at a mining site known as Brucutu, according to a statement.

Vale has been dealing with a flurry of orders halting its mining operations at several sites after the rupture of one of its tailings dam in January that killed more than 300 people in the town of Brumadinho.