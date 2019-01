A rescue helicopter is seen over Paraopeba river after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRUMADINHO, Brazil (Reuters) - The death toll from a dam burst in the Brazilian town of Brumadinho rose to 110 people, with 238 still unaccounted for, according to rescuers working at the site on Thursday.

They said that 71 bodies had been identified so far, recovered after mud flowed from the ruptured tailings dam, which belongs to iron ore miner Vale SA.