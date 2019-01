A cow is rescued after a tailings dam of Brazilian miner Vale SA collapsed in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The death toll from Vale’s dam burst in the Brazilian town of Brumadinho rose to 84 people, and 276 were still unaccounted for, according to rescuers working at the site on Tuesday.

They said that 48 people have been identified so far, as work continues in the area.