FILE PHOTO: Members of a rescue team search for victims after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors requested that mining company Vale SA be ordered to guarantee funds of 50 billion reais ($13.10 billion) for environmental recovery efforts after a January dam disaster, they said in a statement on Friday.