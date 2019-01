Rescue workers are seen after a dam, owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA, burst in Brumadinho, Brazil January 26, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge in the state of Minas Gerais on Saturday froze 5 billion reais ($1.33 billion) in the accounts of miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) to pay for damages caused by a dam burst on Friday that has left hundreds missing, state prosecutors said.

The decision follows an earlier freeze of 1 billion reais that state courts placed on Vale’s accounts.