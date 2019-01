Israeli military personnel search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Brazil January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Minas Gerais state labor prosecutors’ office said on Thursday it had frozen more than 800 million reais ($219 million) of miner Vale’s (VALE3.SA) funds as compensation for victims of a deadly tailings dam burst.

(This version of the story corrects headline and paragraph 1 to show funds frozen by state labor prosecutors, not state labor ministry)