Brazil's Vale removes executives after request by dam burst prosecutors

FILE PHOTO: Members of a rescue team search for victims after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Friday it has formally removed some executives from their positions after a request by Brazilian prosecutors investigating a dam burst that killed hundreds of people.

Vale did not identify the executives or say what relation they had with the operation in Brumadinho, where the Jan. 25 disaster occurred. It said they would be relocated inside the company.

On March 2, Vale pushed out its chief executive officer and other senior executives as a result of the prosecutors’ request.