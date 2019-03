FILE PHOTO: The logo of Vale SA is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 7, 2017. Picture taken August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Wednesday it halted operations at its Alegria iron ore mine in Minas Gerais state after a “stress test” in the structures failed to guarantee stability.

Vale said the results of the test were “inconclusive,” so it decided to suspend operations while it conducts additional evaluation. It said the impact to iron ore production is seen at 10 million tonnes per year.