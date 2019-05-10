Vale CFO says hopes to return to 400 million tonnes annual output in two-three years

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Brucutu mine owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Sao Goncalo do Rio Abaixo, Brazil February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves

RIO DE JANEIRO/SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA’s chief financial officer said on Friday that the company could restore production to a level of 400 million metric tonnes of iron ore within two to three years after a deadly dam burst curtailed activity at several mines.

At the same time, CFO Luciano Siani said that quickly restarting production was not the company’s top priority after the Brumadinho disaster, for which the company was forced to take nearly $5 billion in writedowns in the first quarter.

“We’re not in a hurry,” Siani told analysts on a conference call. “We’re working together with prosecutors and the authorities with a common objective: making sure that there won’t be any kind of resumption until there is absolute safety.”

When asked about dividends on a conference call with analysts, Siani also said investor payouts were not a priority at the moment.

Earlier on the same call, newly appointed Vale Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo said the miner was fully committed to paying reparations to those affected by the dam collapse, which killed at least 237 people.