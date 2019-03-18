Brazil's Vale to resume operations at port after court injunction

A logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA on Friday said it was granted a court injunction allowing it to resume iron ore shipping operations at the Ilha Guaíba port terminal in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro state.

In a securities filing, Vale said local authorities at Ilha Guaíba terminal were already notified of the injunction and authorized the resumption of operations at the site, from where the company ships around 40 million tonnes of iron ore per year, or around 10 percent of its expected production in 2019 prior the Brumadinho disaster.