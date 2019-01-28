Brazil's top prosecutor says Vale executives may be punished for dam burst

Brazil's Prosecutor General Raquel Dodge attends a media conference in Brasilia, Brazil November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s top prosecutor said on Monday she will pursue criminal prosecutions after the collapse of a tailings dam operated by mining giant Vale SA (VALE3.SA) killed at least 58 people and left hundreds missing, and that executives may be punished.

“It is also important to hold the company severely responsible for compensation,” Prosecutor General Raquel Dodge said at an event in Sao Paulo, broadcast on Globonews tv.