Exclusive: Brazil prosecutor says Vale dam burst may scramble Samarco talks

A general view of the aftermath from a failed iron ore tailings dam in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, Brazil January 25, 2019 in this image obtained from social media January 26, 2019 via Reuters. Jornal Hoje em Dia via REUTERS

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian prosecutor running talks to settle a lawsuit over a 2015 tailings dam rupture at the Samarco mine told Reuters that a deadly dam burst on Friday at a mine run by Vale SA (VALE3.SA) “may completely change the course of those talks.”

Federal prosecutor Jose Adercio Sampaio said in a Saturday interview that, depending on Vale’s culpability in the new disaster, it may change how his task force handles a 155 billion reais ($41 billion) case against Samarco Mineracao SA, a Vale joint venture with BHP Group (BHP.AX). That case is currently suspended amid negotiations for a potential settlement.