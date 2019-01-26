Exclusive: Brazil prosecutor says Vale dam burst may scramble Samarco talks

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian prosecutor running talks to settle a lawsuit over a 2015 tailings dam rupture at the Samarco mine told Reuters that a deadly dam burst on Friday at a mine run by Vale SA (VALE3.SA) “may completely change the course of those talks.”
Federal prosecutor Jose Adercio Sampaio said in a Saturday interview that, depending on Vale’s culpability in the new disaster, it may change how his task force handles a 155 billion reais ($41 billion) case against Samarco Mineracao SA, a Vale joint venture with BHP Group (BHP.AX). That case is currently suspended amid negotiations for a potential settlement.
