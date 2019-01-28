World News
January 28, 2019 / 11:23 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Australia's BHP Group says no agreement reached on Samarco debt

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group said on Tuesday that no agreement has been reached over the financial obligations of Samarco, its joint venture with Brazil’s Vale SA, following a 2015 mine disaster.

BHP said in a statement that Samarco’s operations will only restart if it is safe, economically viable and has the support of the community and regulators.

The statement comes after a second deadly dam burst in Brazil on Friday at a mine owned solely by Vale.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below