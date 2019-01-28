Australia's BHP Group says no agreement reached on Samarco debt

(Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group said on Tuesday that no agreement has been reached over the financial obligations of Samarco, its joint venture with Brazil’s Vale SA, following a 2015 mine disaster.

BHP said in a statement that Samarco’s operations will only restart if it is safe, economically viable and has the support of the community and regulators.

The statement comes after a second deadly dam burst in Brazil on Friday at a mine owned solely by Vale.