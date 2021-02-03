Brazil's Vale nears $7 billion deal to settle over mining disaster, source says

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA is nearing a 37 billion reais ($6.88 billion) deal with the state government of Minas Gerais to settle claims over a mining disaster that killed some 270 people, a source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.
Another meeting is set between state authorities and Vale for Thursday to further discuss the settlement related to a dam that burst in the town of Brumadinho in January 2019, burying people in mining waste.
($1 = 5.38 reais)
Reporting by Marta Nogueira
