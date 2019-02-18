Brazil dam disaster death toll rises to 169

FILE PHOTO: A member of a rescue team walks next to a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Brazil February 13, 2019. Picture taken February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The official death toll from a dam burst in the Brazilian town of Brumadinho rose to 169, authorities in the state of Minas Gerais said on Sunday night. In addition, 141 people have yet to be located.

The dam, which held back mining byproducts, is owned by nickel and iron ore miner Vale SA.

Around 200 residents were evacuated from an area near another tailings dam operated by Vale late on Saturday, amid fears that it was structurally weak and could also collapse.