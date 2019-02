A helmet with a logo of Vale SA is seen in a collapsed tailings dam owned by the company, in Brumadinho, Brazil February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Seven employees of Brazilian miner Vale SA have been arrested following the deadly collapse of the company’s Brumadinho dam in January that claimed hundreds of lives, the Globonews cable TV channel reported on Friday.

Vale, the world’s largest iron ore miner, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.