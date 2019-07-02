Vale CFO, ex-CEO should be indicted for manslaughter-Brazil Senate panel

FILE PHOTO: A view of the entrance of Brucutu mine owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Sao Goncalo do Rio Abaixo, Brazil February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Iron ore miner Vale SA’s chief financial officer and its former chief executive should both be indicted for manslaughter, a Brazilian Senate committee that has been investigating a deadly dam collapse in late January, recommended on Tuesday.

The committee is also seeking the indictment of Vale itself as a company, as well as dam stability auditor TÜV SÜD, for environmental damages and corporate responsibility for the actions of their employees in the disaster that killed nearly 250 people.

The 400-page report recommended a total of 16 indictments, all of them for manslaughter.

Fabio Schvartsman stepped down as Vale’s CEO under pressure from prosecutors in March. Luciano Siani, also targeted by the committee, continues to serve as CFO.

Vale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vale shares fell after the recommendations were announced and were down more than 2% in early afternoon trading.

Although the committee’s recommendations are not binding, they could influence prosecutors who are continuing to investigate Vale and its executives for negligence regarding the disaster.