Brazil's Vale details damages payments, speeds dam decommisoning

FILE PHOTO: A view of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Brazil February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA has paid 860 million reais ($210 million) in emergency damages relating to the Brumadinho tailings dam disaster, it said in a presentation on Tuesday.

Vale also said it is accelerating decommissioning of its tailings dams, with $1.9 billion set aside for nine bigger dams, and $100 million for smaller structures. It added that work to secure its Barragem Sul Superior tailings dam will be complete by December.