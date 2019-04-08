Brazil's Vale opens talks on compensation for January dam disaster

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA has opened negotiations with prosecutors and families of victims of the deadly January dam disaster in Minas Gerais state, with an aim of defining compensation, the company said on Monday.

Vale said it has signed a term of commitment with an arm of Minas Gerais state prosecutors’ office, which will be in charge of receiving expressions of interest from families seeking compensation for losses related to the disaster, which killed an estimated 300 people.