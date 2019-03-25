Court halts operations at 13 Vale dams; operations at only one mine affected

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Vale SA is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 7, 2017. Picture taken August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has issued an injunction ceasing operations at several tailings dams owned by mining firm Vale SA, the iron ore giant said on Monday, though production will only be affected at one of its mines.

The injunction, issued in response to a motion by prosecutors in the state of Minas Gerais, requires the firm to paralyze operations at 13 dams. As a result, the company said, production at its Brucutu mine will take longer than expected to come back on line.