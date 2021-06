FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said its board has approved on Thursday the distribution of 2.18 reais per share to be paid out on June 30, based on expected profits this year.

The company said in a securities filing this distribution is not related to the dividend regularly paid in September that has still to be decided by the board.