Brazil's Vale to resume operation of Viga concentration plant

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said it would resume operation of the Viga concentration plant on Saturday after having halted operations for a few months, as documents related to the operational permit had been “regularized.”

Vale, in August, had halted operations at the Viga concentration plant of Ferrous Resources do Brasil SA, a company it acquired earlier this year, due to “inconsistency in the documents.”

Vale said the resumption of Viga operations does not change the iron ore and pellets sales forecast for 2019 or for the first quarter of 2020.