FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA has filed a lawsuit in the United States against BSG Resources Ltd to force the firm to pay Vale $1.2 billion, as mandated by an arbitrator, the company said on Wednesday.

Earlier in April, Vale said a London arbitration court had ordered BSG to pay $1.246 billion related to a dispute between the companies over a joint venture in Guinea.