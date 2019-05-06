Brazil's Vale says court halts Brucutu iron mining operations

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday that a court had ordered it to halt operations at its Brucutu iron ore mining complex, reversing a lower court decision that had allowed the mines activities to resume.

Vale, which has fallen under intense scrutiny after a dam at another complex ruptured in January and killed hundreds of people, said its dams and other structures on the site have valid and current stability certifications.

The company also said it expects its 2019 sales of iron ore and pellets to be at the low to mid-end of its previous guidance of 307 million tonnes to 332 million tonnes.