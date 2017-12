NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA expects to sell up to $1.5 billion in non-core assets from 2018 to 2020, the company said in a presentation to investors in New York on Wednesday.

The logo of Vale SA is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

It expects to divest stakes in companies such as Brazilian bauxite producer Mineração Rio do Norte, Australian coal project Eagle Downs, and steel firm California Steel Industries Inc.