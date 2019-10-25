Vale CEO says not yet time to resume dividend payment, buybacks

A view of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Brazil February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Vale SA’s (VALE3.SA) chief executive said on Friday that a resumption in paying dividends or share buybacks would depend on progress in repairing the damage from its Brumadinho tailings dam collapse, which killed more than 250 people.

Eduardo Bartolomeo told investors on a conference call the iron ore miner would be able to resume dividend payments at some point, but that “that moment has yet to arrive”.