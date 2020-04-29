Commodities
April 29, 2020 / 12:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Vale misses estimates amid FX, fuel hedging issues

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA posted first quarter results on Tuesday that missed market expectations, as a dramatic depreciation of Brazil’s real currency and a significant loss on a fuel hedging program weighed on margins.

In a securities filing, Vale reported a net income of $239 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, of $2.88 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had predicted Vale would post EBITDA of $3.18 billion.

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below