FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Vale to extend $76 million credit facility to Samarco
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 29, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 2 months ago

Vale to extend $76 million credit facility to Samarco

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Vale SA intends to extend $76 million in short-term credit facilities to iron ore miner Samarco Mineração SA, its joint venture with BHP Billiton Ltd, which halted operations a year and a half ago after a dam burst.

The loan will support Samarco through the second half of the year, Vale said in the filing, adding that the same amount will be extended by its partner BHP. Samarco executives recently said that resuming operations this year will be challenging.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by G Crosse

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.