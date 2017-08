The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Vale SA on Tuesday said a Brazilian judge suspended a lawsuit over the miner Samarco Mineração SA's dam collapse in November 2015.

In a securities filing, the company said the judge's decision on Monday did not change the terms of a court decision that extended the deadline for Samarco parent companies Vale SA and BHP Billiton PLc to negotiate a settlement to Oct. 30.