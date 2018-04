SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Mining company Vale SA said on Friday that a Brazilian court has postponed to June 25 the deadline for when it must reveal its compensation plan for victims of the 2015 Samarco mine disaster.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Vale SA is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 7, 2017. Picture taken August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A dam at the Samarco iron ore mine, jointly owned by Vale and BHP Billiton, collapsed in 2015, killing 19 people.