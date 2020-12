FILE PHOTO: A general view of the work site of a iron ore mine operated by Samarco owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd in Mariana, Brazil, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Wednesday its Samarco joint venture with BHP had begun the gradual restart of operations, after a deadly dam failure in 2015.

Vale said the operations had restarted at a production level of 7-8 million tonnes annually, or about 26% of Samarco’s full capacity.