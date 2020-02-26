Brazil miner Vale says iron ore ship was damaged

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Brucutu mine owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Sao Goncalo do Rio Abaixo, Brazil February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves/File Photo

RIO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Wednesday the bow of the iron ore ship “MV Stellar Banner” was damaged after leaving a port in the northern Brazilian state of Maranhao on Monday.

Vale said in a statement that the ship, which is 100 km (62 miles) off the Brazilian coast, is owned and operated by the South Korean company Polaris. A crew of 20 people has been evacuated from the damaged ship.

The ship was heading to the Chinese city of Qingdao with 275,000 tons of iron ore, according to Refinitiv data.

The port authority in Maranhao said the ship is stranded with an iron ore load. Vale did not immediately comment on that.

Shares in Vale were down more than 9% on Wednesday, following global concerns about the spread of a new coronavirus.