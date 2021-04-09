Brazil federal prosecutors in Rio reject complaint into Vale execs over Simandou - filing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian federal prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro have rejected a complaint alleging corrupt practices by executives of Vale SA related to the Simandou mine in Guinea, the iron ore miner said in a securities filing on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

Federal prosecutors in Rio decided there were no grounds to open a criminal prosecution based on documents supplied by Vale’s former partner in the Simandou mine, Israeli businessman Benjamin Steinmetz, Vale said.

A spokesman for Steinmetz said he would appeal the decision.

Vale and Steinmetz’s company, BSG Resources Ltd (BSGR), entered a joint venture agreement in 2010 to develop the vast Simandou deposit and are locked in a long-running legal dispute over the concession, which was revoked by the Guinean government in 2014.

The complaint by Steinmetz to federal prosecutors, reviewed by Reuters, accused Vale of transnational corruption and influence peddling.

It alleged that senior Vale executives discussed in 2011 with representatives of the Open Society Foundation (OSF) a $500 million payment by the joint-venture company to Guinea’s government to keep its interests in the Simandou mine. At the time, the OSF was advising Guinea’s new President Alpha Conde on mining reform.

Steinmetz said in his complaint that he had no conclusive proof that any payment was ever made.

Vale has strongly denied any wrongdoing and has said in previous legal proceedings the amount, which it never paid, was proposed as an advance payment of taxes. The OSF has strongly denied any wrongdoing in Guinea. A Guinean government spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on whether the payment was made.

The federal prosecutors office in Rio de Janeiro declined to comment, saying the case remained confidential. However, a document from the office dated March 23, reviewed by Reuters, showed that prosecutors decided not to pursue the complaint.

“Taking into account the lack of criminal substance, this federal prosecutors office does not have legal authorization to open a criminal prosecution,” the document read.

Decisions by federal prosecutors can be reviewed by the Federal Prosecutors’ Chamber for Coordination and Review, which has the ability to reopen cases and to send them back for further investigation.

In a statement on Tuesday, Steinmetz said Vale’s securities filing was “deliberately misleading” as it failed to mention that the decision by federal prosecutors could be appealed and that a separate investigation by state police was still ongoing into another complaint he had made against Vale.

Steinmetz alleged in that separate complaint, reviewed by Reuters, that Vale executives, including the current CEO Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo, illegally concealed from its shareholders the extent of the risks of the joint venture deal with BSGR to mine one of the world’s biggest iron ore deposits.

Vale and Bartolomeo have strongly denied any wrongdoing.

State police and the state prosecutor’s office in Rio did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A source familiar with the case confirmed that the police investigation was ongoing.