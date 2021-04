FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors have closed an investigation into Vale SA executives related to the Simandou mine, in Guinea, the iron ore miner said in a securities filing on Monday.

Prosecutors had opened an investigation based on documents supplied by Israeli businessman Benjamin Steinmetz, Vale said, citing that Steinmetz has lost arbitration procedures in the U.S. and U.K.