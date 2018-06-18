FDA declines to approve Valeant's plaque psoriasis lotion

(Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s plaque psoriasis treatment did not get approval from U.S. health regulators, a set back for the company which had high hopes for the lotion.

A sign for the headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is seen in Laval, Quebec June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

A possible delay in approval of the treatment could be a blow to the company, as the lotion, known as Duobrii, is one of the seven products highlighted in Valeant’s pipeline projected to raise over $1 billion over the next five years.

The company’s U.S.-listed shares fell 5.1 percent to $25.5 in premarket trading on Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s letter to the company did not cite any deficiencies related to clinical safety or efficacy of the treatment, Duobrii, but highlighted questions regarding certain other data, Valeant said.

Chief Executive Officer Joseph Papa has worked for the past two years to regain investor confidence following a flurry of investigations into Valeant’s accounting and pricing practices and has been building on the company’s product portfolio.

Valeant in May said it would change its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc, as it seeks to distance itself from a series of scandals and accounting issues under the drug company’s previous management.

Valeant has requested a meeting with the U.S. health agency as it worked towards Duobrii’s approval, Chief Executive Officer Papa said in a statement on Monday.

Duobrii sales could reach up to $175 million in 2022, according to Mizuho analyst Irina Koffler, who said the estimate was still achievable if Valeant could rapidly address the FDA’s questions.

About 7.5 million in the United States suffer from psoriasis, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.