June 18, 2018 / 12:17 PM / in an hour

FDA declines to approve Valeant's plaque psoriasis treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals International said on Monday that U.S. health regulators had declined to approve its lotion to treat plaque psoriasis, citing questions related to certain data.

A sign for the headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is seen in Laval, Quebec June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

Valeant’s U.S.-listed shares fell 5.1 percent to $25.5 in premarket trading.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s letter to the company did not cite any deficiencies related to clinical safety or efficacy of the treatment, Duobrii, but noted questions regarding pharmacokinetic data, Valeant said.

About 7.5 million in the United States suffer from psoriasis, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

The company had already requested a meeting with the health agency as it worked to resolve the matter expeditiously, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Papa said in a statement.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

