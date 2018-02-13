The different faces of love

(Reuters) - To mark Valentine’s Day, Reuters photographers documented the stories of over 20 couples from around the globe.

Their stories run the gamut from storybook high school romances to the more unconventional, such as finding love after an acid attack. For the photo essay, click here: reut.rs/2EE7J3n

They include Nhuchhe Bahadur Amatya, 76, a retired accountant at the Nepal Electricity Authority and his wife Raywoti Devi Amatya, 74, a housewife. Nhuchhe was 17 and Raywoti 15 when they wed in an arranged marriage 59 years ago.

“I saw Raywoti for the first time at my home after we officially got married, during the wedding her face was covered with a Ghumto (veil),” said Nchuchhe.

Nhuchhe Bahadur Amatya, 76, a retired accountant at Nepal Electricity Authority along with his wife Raywoti Devi Amatya, 74, a housewife, pose for a picture as they sit inside their shop in Lalitpur, Nepal, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

For Haidar Ali Moracho, 20, a transgender man from Spain, his relationship with girlfriend Coral Ibanez began online and had to be kept secret from their families for five years.

“It was very hard. There were times I thought it would be less painful if we broke up, but I couldn‘t. Together until death do us part,” he said.

Slideshow (19 Images)

When Indian acid attack victim Pramodini Roul suddenly regained her sight, years after she was attacked, the first thing she saw was her partner, Saroj.

“I was flying with Saroj and suddenly started seeing things clearly. That was the first time I saw Saroj’s face. I had never imagined that I would be able to see Saroj in my lifetime,” she said.

True love’s path ran smoother for 37-year-old New Yorker Chad Ostrum. On his first day at college, he glanced through a door and a girl unpacking boxes caught his eye, so he went back to get a better look at the woman who would become his wife and the mother of their daughter.

“Through three states, long-distance dating, high times, low moments and 19 years later, we now share a home, a little girl and a life.”