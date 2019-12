FILE PHOTO: The company logo of auto parts maker Valeo is pictured before the company's 2015 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French car parts maker Valeo (VLOF.PA) said on Monday it planned to double its free cash flow generation from 2020 to 2022 to reach between 1.3 billion euros ($1.43 billion) and 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion).

As part of a new strategic plan, Valeo also said in a statement it aimed to increase its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization margin to 15% of sales in 2022.