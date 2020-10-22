U.S. refiner Valero 'not as pessimistic' about possible Biden win: CEO

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp VLO.N, the second largest U.S. crude oil refiner, is "not as pessimistic" about a possible administration led by Democrat Joe Biden, Chief Executive Officer Joe Gorder said on Thursday.

“We’re not as pessimistic as some people are about a possible change in administrations,” Gorder told Wall Street analysts in a Thursday morning conference call to discuss third-quarter results.

Rich Walsh, Valero’s senior vice president and general counsel, said despite Democratic proposals to raise taxes and increase regulation, the need to revive the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic will guide policy no matter who occupies the White House in 2021.

“It’s really hard to lay on a whole lot of new policies when you’re coming out of a pandemic,” Walsh said during the conference call.

Valero expects a new stimulus bill will be passed by the U.S. Congress following the election whether or not Biden takes over from U.S. President Donald Trump, Gorder said.

“We expect there will a new stimlus pacakage after the election no matter which party wins,” he said.