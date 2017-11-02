FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valero turns into gasoline buyer on U.S. East Coast after Pembroke outage: sources
November 2, 2017 / 4:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Valero turns into gasoline buyer on U.S. East Coast after Pembroke outage: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Valero Energy was buying gasoline cargoes for spot delivery in the U.S. East Coast after an outage at its 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) Pembroke refinery in Wales earlier this week, two trade sources said on Thursday.

Valero typically sells gasoline barrels from their Pembroke refinery into the New York Harbor market, traders said.

The 90,000 bpd fluid catalytic converter (FCC) at Pembroke was shut earlier this week, three trade sources said.

A spokeswoman for the refinery declined to comment on the plant’s day to day operations.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Jarrett Renshaw in New York, Ron Bousso and Ahmad Ghaddar in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
