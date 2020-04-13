Valero forecasts loss of up to $2.1 billion in first quarter on demand drop

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Valero Energy Corporation is shown at a Valero gas station in Encinitas, California, U.S., May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) on Monday warned of a loss as big as $2.1 billion in the first quarter, as lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus have hit demand for its gasoline, jet fuel and other products.

The company also withdrew its forecast for 2020 and said it was taking steps to improve liquidity, including by deferring tax payments and certain expenses it had planned for its refining and ethanol segments.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit refiners at a time that is seasonally stronger for them in terms of fuel demand from the aviation industry and motorists, putting all financial predictions for this year into jeopardy.

Valero said it had deferred about $100 million of tax payments due in the first quarter ended March 31, and plans to defer remaining tax payments for 2020 as much as it can.

The company said in a filing bit.ly/34zymRx on Monday that it cannot predict the ultimate extent of the impact from the coronavirus outbreak on its business.

Valero’s Chief Executive Officer Joseph Gorder had in February called the disease a ‘black swan’ event - an unpredictable event that is beyond what is normally expected of a situation, with potentially severe consequences.

The refiner expects first-quarter revenue to be between $20.1 billion and $22.2 billion, and net loss attributable to stockholders between $1.83 billion and $2.1 billion.

The results would mark a steep decline from the same period last year when it reported revenue of $24.26 billion and net income of $141 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company said it expects first quarter results to range between a loss of $200 million to a profit of $160 million.